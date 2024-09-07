Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released guidelines for the immersion of Ganesh idols in the capital city, emphasising eco-friendly practices. To minimise environmental impact, two artificial ponds have been set up near Tankapani bridge and near Daya river.

Citizens can also opt to hand over their idols to the BMC at designated Kalyan Mandaps for safe disposal. The BMC will ensure respectful handling and immersion of the idols, supervised by the Deputy Commissioner.

To facilitate the process, vehicles will be arranged to transport idols to the immersion sites, and NGOs will be engaged to provide labour assistance, if needed.

Eight Kalyan Mandaps in the city have been designated for idol collection, and a list has been released for public reference.

The initiative aims to promote eco-friendly and respectful immersion practices, protecting the city’s water bodies and preserving religious sentiments, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said.

