Bhubaneswar: In a special awareness drive, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday removed the Banjara community, beggars and homeless people who occupied street side pavements and other locations in the state capital.

Jointly launched by the BMC and the Commissionerate of Police, the squads visited different locations between Rajmahal and Janpath. Deputy Commissioner of BMC Kamala Kant Behera led the drive.

He was accompanied by ACP Lalithendu Mohanty. The initiative saw officials interacting with the banjara community and persuading them not to occupy public property.

“We have already launched a campaign of beggar-free Bhubaneswar under which we have rehabilitated many beggars in the capital. However, it has been observed that despite repeated warnings, many return to begging at different intersections. Under the drive, many were sensitized over not to indulge in begging while others were asked to vacate the places,” a senior BMC official informed.

It can be mentioned that the BMC has about 10 shelters under its jurisdiction of which three are dedicated to beggar rehabilitation. The shelters have a total capacity of more than 357 people.

Meanwhile, the three shelters for beggar rehabilitation have a capacity of 300 beneficiaries. However, sources said the individuals from the Banjara community are not rehabilitated as they don’t fall under the homeless or beggar category.

“We rescued at least five beggars in today’s drive. However, individuals of the banjara community were only asked to leave the public properties.

Although during Covid, we had given shelter and made arrangements for Banjara community, the drive was not focused on them,” a source at the BMC said.

Meanwhile, ACP Mohanty said the police department would continue to crack down on arrests and raise awareness.

PNN