Bhubaneswar: In a move towards building a participatory democracy, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised a walkathon for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP) with Khurda district administration Saturday.

On this occasion, BMC appealed to all eligible citizens to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Dhal said that it is necessary for voters to vote in large numbers not only in urban areas but also in rural areas. “Voting is a great festival of a democratic country like India. Every voter should be involved in this festival. If everyone votes, the government will be strengthened and the country will prosper,” he added.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said that with the efforts of the Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Officer of the state, wider awareness is being created in various districts of the state including the Capital.

“The more voters participate in the election process, the more accurate the count will be,” he observed.

The primary objective of SVEEP is to build a democracy based on participation by encouraging all eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision during the elections.

Around 400 participants took part in the event. Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were BMC commissioner Rajesh Kumar Patil, Khurda collector Chanchal Rana, Police commisioner Sanjeeb Panda and other personalities from the state. The programme started at 6am from Master Canteen and ended at BMC head office.

PNN