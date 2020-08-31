Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday released a list of hotels under its limits that can be availed by students appearing for JEE (Main) and NEET 2020.

The state government made preparations to facilitate the accommodation of students, their parents or guardians and examination coordinators. Accommodation charges will be borne by the government, municipal officials informed.

Acting on the government’s orders, all listed hotels and lodges have been asked to receive students on production of admit cards.

The list of hotels and lodges was released last night which also contains respective price charts along with contact person details.

Here is the list furnishing all details:

Notably, the examination which is conducted annually by National Testing Agency (NTA) has been scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 6 and September 13 for JEE (Main) and NEET examinations, respectively.

PNN