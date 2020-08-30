Chhatrapur: Hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to MLAs to provide best facilities to JEE, NEET candidates, Ganjam district collector announced Sunday in a tweet that the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the candidates.

In his tweet, Kulange informed that the district administration has made arrangements for their lodging and communication. Buses have been roped in for there to and fro journey.

The candidates scheduled to sit for the examination at Parala Maharaja Engineering College at Sitalapalli and ION Digital Zone (IDZ) in Khalikote College area will stay at Berhampur ITI.

Similarly, for those who are to sit for the test at ION Digital Zone (IDZ) at Golanthara and Bhignan Institute of Technology Management, arrangements have been made at Biju Patnaik Adarsha Vidyalaya at Palur Hill.

Apart from this, as many as 15 hotels in the localities like Berhampur, Gopalpur and Haladiapadar have also been identified for the candidates’ stay. But, in such cases, they will have to pay for the common rent.

Informing about the facilities for those staying in Ganjam district but having their centres in Bhubaneswar, collector Kulange said a bus has been engaged. The bus will leave from Berhampur ITI at 12.30pm August 31.

