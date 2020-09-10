Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 situation in Khurda district, particularly in the state capital is going out of control. So the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement the formula that was implemented Ganjam district to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This information was given by Parul Patwari who has been transferred from Chhatrapur, Ganjam to Khurda district to assist in COVID-19 management.

Patwari was appointed as special ADM, Chhatrapur when Ganjam was struggling with increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. When the COVID-19 situation improved in Ganjam district, she was transferred to Khurda district September 1. She will also assist the BMC in checking the spread of COVID-19.

BMC sources said, the civic body will conduct massive health screening and for this 565 rapid response teams have already been formed. These teams will be carrying out health screenings in slums and other vulnerable areas. This apart, it has also been decided that the civic body will separately collect garbage from those houses where patients are in home isolation. BMC’s teams will also keep a close watch on residences to see if the patients in isolation are observing COVID-19 norms.

A few weeks back Ganjam district had been a hotspot of COVID-19. Now however, the spread of the disease has been checked to some extent there. However, Khurda district has now emerged as the new hotspot of the disease.

While Ganjam district reported only 95 fresh cases Thursday the figure for Khurda district was 687. The total number of infected patients in Khurda district has gone up to 24, 019 while for Ganjam the tally stands at 18,978.

