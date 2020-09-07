Bhubaneswar: In view of the rising cases in the state capital, the civic authority here has planned to launch a one-of-its-kind interactive programme ‘Sampark Meeting’ to increase awareness and promote active community participation.

The weeklong ‘Information, Education and Communication’ (IEC) campaign organised by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be initiated, Monday. The programme will be conducted in three zones of the BMC where senior officials of the state government will hear the concerns of public regarding the pandemic.

“The primary objective of this weeklong outreach campaign is to reach and take on the spot feedback/queries of every citizen and make them aware about how active community participation and strict adherence of COVID-19 guidelines can help the community or society to keep the coronavirus at bay,” said BMC Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

“As per campaign plan, people from different walks of life, eminent citizens, associations like Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), puja committees, market associations, NGOs, voluntary organisations, slum peer leaders, among others will attend the outreach programme across the city from Monday to next Sunday,” he added.

A detailed schedule for the different zones in this regard has been prepared. As per the schedule, meeting in South-East Zone, will be held at Unit IX Boys’ High School (Monday), Ekamra College, Sundarpada ( Tuesday), BMC Bhawani Enclave, Saheed Nagar ( Wednesday), Central Market Association, Unit-II Market Building (Thursday), Saheed Nagar Kalyan Mandap (Friday), Saheed Nagar Puja Mandap (Saturday) and Esplanade One Mall (Sunday).

Similarly, the ‘Sampark Meeting’ will be held at Baramunda CHC Conference Hall (Monday), Community Centre, Khandagiri Bari (Tuesday), Day Care Centre, Ward No- 15 (Wednesday), Cosmopolis (Thursday) and Community Center, Sashtri Nagar (Friday) in South-West Zone of the Civic Body.

In North Zone, the outreach programme is scheduled to be held at Infocity Green Apartment (Monday), Ward Office, Ward No-14 (Tuesday), VSS Nagar Kalyan Mandap (Wednesday), De Habitata (Thursday), Loyola School (Friday) and Club Town (Saturday).

The Ward Officers and Community Organisers under the direct supervision and guidance of respective Zonal Deputy Commissioners will be in charge of managing the programme as per the schedule.