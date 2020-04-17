Bhubaneswar: A new app for online delivery of essential commodities will soon be launched by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). This app will be called ‘TickMe’. BMC has decided to launch the app for the residents as the government has granted permission for ‘online and home delivery’ services.

City denizens can use the app for placing orders with grocery and medicine stores as well restaurants. Their requirements will be delivered at the doorsteps, BMC officials said. BMC is implementing this service with the help of ‘Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited’.

‘Downloading procedure’

The mobile app ‘TickMe’ has been developed by a team based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. The app will be managed by an IIT Kanpur Graduate. Users can download TickMe App using the link: http://onelink.to/tickme.

In order to reduce the time gap between an order placed and goods delivered, BMC is making an inventory of local shops. Once the list is ready, the civic body will promote the app among the customers, asking them to download and use it.

The app is free for all consumers on both Android & IOS users. Once logged in, users can select their nearest shops from a list and place orders. Once the shopkeeper is ready to deliver the goods, the user will be notified via push notifications. The user can also call store in which the order has been placed to find out the recent status.

Benefits of ‘TickMe’

‘TickMe’ app will enhance social distancing and people need not step out of their homes during lockdown.

Joining procedure for shops

To join, shop owners can download the app and create a ‘TickMe’ account with an email address. They need to send the listing request email to ContactUs@Tickme.app. They will then be listed and shops will be ‘live’ within five minutes, a BMC official said.

PNN