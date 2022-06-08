Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to provide uniforms to the workers engaged in the material recovery facility (MRF) and micro-composting centres (MCCs) here. A total of 31 MCCs have been made operational in the capital city to manage the wet waste collected from various localities. The civic authorities have engaged more than 1,000 workers to process the waste at the MCCs, sources said.

The BMC has issued tenders for selection of women self help groups (SHG) for stitching of uniforms for the workers engaged at the MCCs. The workers would be provided with the uniforms as part of an initiative to ensure a better working environment for them, said a civic official.

“The selected agency will be required to stitch 1,068 uniforms in the initial phase. It will have to complete the stitching of 100 uniforms within 10 days of receiving the order while the remaining uniforms will be stitched within the next seven days. The uniforms will be specifically designed to cater to the needs of the MCC workers,” the official said.

It should be stated that the capital city generates around 600 tonne of garbage every day.