Bhubaneswar: As protests to revoke the hike in holding tax still continue, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday chalked out plans to seal buildings of tax defaulters.

According to a source, the BMC has directed vide a circular issued in this regard to all Zonal Deputy Commissioners (ZDCs) concerned to initiate certificate cases against the defaulters under the provisions as envisaged in OPDR Act 162.

“Steps may also be taken to seal the buildings of the defaulters, against whom certificate cases have been initiated, at the earliest to prevent loss of revenue,” the civic body’s circular read.

Accordingly, ward supervisors may be instructed to file requisition before their respective ZDCs. The ward supervisors are to monitor filing certificate cases. Strict action may be taken against defaulting ward officers and ward supervisors, the BMC circular further stated.

On the other hand, local denizens have alleged that the BMC has been trying to dupe people of Bhubaneswar. The Orissa High Court is yet to give its final verdict on the matter which is sub-judice.

The civic body has been forcibly levying the revised holding tax on them instead of holding talks with the stake holders, some local residents and intelligentsia opined.

Notably, the Orissa High Court in its judgment September 4 last year had directed the civic body to complete revision of all the non-assessed properties within 15 days prior to collecting 50 per cent of the revised holding tax assessment amount.

PNN