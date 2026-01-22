RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a move towards child-centric urban development, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UNICEF to create child-friendly public spaces across the City. The MoU was signed at the BMC office by Commissioner Chanchal Rana and UNICEF Odisha Field Office Chief Prasanta Dash, in the presence of Mayor Sulochana Das. Mayor Das said the initiative would promote healthy social development among children. “This will accelerate social interaction among children. They are the future of our City, and their social development will help build a more disciplined and harmonious Bhubaneswar,” she said, appealing to citizens to support the initiative.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said the project would be implemented at minimal cost with a focus on sustainability. “Along with strengthening tree plantation drives through public participation, these child-friendly spaces will contribute to a greener and more liveable city,” he said. Highlighting the importance of play, Dash said, “Play is not a luxury—it is a child’s right. Such spaces encourage children to learn through play, connect with nature and develop a sense of belonging within their communities. UNICEF is proud to support BMC in building a truly child-friendly City.”