Ganjam: Body of a fisherman was recovered from the beach near Proyogi village under Ganjam block in this district Saturday morning after the boat he and four others were fishing from capsized Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as CH Daneya from Podampeta village.

According to locals, five fishermen from Podampeta village had ventured into the sea in a boat for fishing. Their boat, somehow, keeled over and capsized while they were fishing.

While four of them managed to swim to safety, one of them drowned.

Local residents urged the district administration to provide financial assistance to the affected families given their poor financial condition.

