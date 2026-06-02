Thuamul Rampur: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Kalahandi Monday when a private Bolero driver allegedly abandoned the body of a deceased patient, along with his elderly wife and relatives, in a lonely forest near Tentulipadar Chhak on the Thuamul Rampur–Bhawanipatna road, leaving the grieving family helpless beside the corpse.

The deceased has been identified as Brundaban Sahu (58) of Badachhatrang village.

According to reports, Sahu had been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital after falling ill. Later, doctors referred him to Burla for advanced treatment. However, unable to afford the expenses, family members decided to take him back home in a hired Bolero.

However, Brundaban died while being transported home through a forest stretch. On learning of his death, the driver allegedly dropped the body and the grieving family in the isolated forest and drove away.

Residents and social activists condemned the act as inhuman and irresponsible, pointing out the risks the family faced in the dense forest, including possible encounters with wild animals or other dangers.

After being informed, Lanjigarh MLA Pradip Kumar Dishari immediately contacted his block representative Manikya Chandra Naik and directed him to make the necessary arrangements. Acting on the MLA’s instructions, local BJD leaders including Bhimasen Sunani, Narendra Bibhar and Panchayat president Kameswar Naik reached the spot, covered the body with new clothes and extended support to the bereaved family.

Following their intervention, officials of the Thuamul Rampur Community Health Centre arranged a government-run Mahaprayan hearse, which transported the body with dignity to Badachhatrang village for the final rites.