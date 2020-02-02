Berhampur: At least six persons were injured when a boat in the Chilika Lake capsized Sunday, police said. There were around 20 people in the boat when the mishap took place and all passengers were rescued by the local fishermen. The prompt action by the fishermen prevented a major tragedy.

The injured were admitted to a hospital at Balugaon and their conditions were stated to be out of danger, police informed.

“Our first priority is to rescue the people and an inquiry will be conducted,” Baluaon police station inspector-in-charge RK Mahallik said.

Sources said around 20 persons including women from Chandraput, Subudhipatna and Barkula were returning from Kalijai, a famous ‘Shakti shrine’ located on an island in the lake, after a picnic when the accident occurred. The boat capsized apparently due to overloading, police informed.

It should be stated here that a couple of weeks back, a crowded launch had got lost in the fog while travelling in the Chilika Lake and was stranded for more than four hours. The GPRS system of the boat was also not functioning. Then also prompt police action had saved the day.

PNN