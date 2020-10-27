Koraput: Three young men who drowned in Jalaput reservoir under Padua police limits of Koraput district Sunday following a boat capsize are yet to be found, local police said Tuesday.

A team of 12 fire and police personnel are on the job of searching for the missing youths who have been identified as Prashant Khara, Chit Khil and Manoj Hantal.

According to a source, five youths from Padhua village under Lamataput block were being ferried in a country boat October 25 morning. They were said to be on a joyride. Suddenly, the boat lost balance due to some reasons yet to be identified and the five fell into the water.

While two of them managed to swim ashore and went straight to their respective houses, fearing punishment, they kept mum about the incident till Monday evening. They revealed the entire incident before their families after being pressurised.

Subsequently, the fire department was informed and they launched a search and rescue operation. At the time of filing this report, none of the missing youths was found.

