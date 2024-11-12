Mahakalapara: Visits to the historic Hukitola island in Kendrapara district are fraught with risk as the tourists have to travel to the island on unregistered boats lacking safety gear. As the winter season approaches, Hukitola Island draws large crowds of tourists. Known for its salt-tolerant mangrove forests and dolphin sightings in the blue waters, the historic island constructed during British rule has become a popular winter getaway for tourists. The then British government had built a large warehouse to store foodgrains imported from foreign countries. Later, the stored food grains used to be transported by steamers to Jobra in Cuttack, Chandbali, Astarang and Puri for distribution among the people facing food scarcity.

On the occasion of Christmas, New Year’s Day, and regional celebrations like Raja festival, visitors flock here to enjoy picnics and immerse themselves in the island’s natural beauty, which includes extensive salt-tolerant forests, red crabs on sandy beaches, and a variety of indigenous and migratory birds along the riverbanks.

Also Read: Supply assistant held for raping widow

Visitors from across the state and beyond come to witness Hukitola’s unique attractions. To reach the island, they have to travel about 10km by boat from Jambu Jetty, which takes roughly two hours. Alternative routes include boat journeys via Mahakalapara, Kharnasi, and the river mouth at Paradip through Niapania River, a distributary of the Mahanadi. En route, tourists enjoy sights of lush mangrove forests, deer, colourful birds, and also crocodiles, often capturing these moments on their cameras.

However, despite Hukitola Island’s popularity, safety concerns remain. Many tourists continue to use unregistered private boats without sufficient security measures in place. In one incident, over 50 tourists from Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur district while returning from Hukitola in an unregistered boat were tragically caught in an accident, resulting in 10 fatalities in early 2019.

Just a few months back, a motor boat carrying some tourists and fishermen was left stranded in the deep sea after its engine developed snags. This event has prompted local authorities to consider stricter boat registrations and safety protocols. Forest Ranger Pradosh Kumar Maharana stated that boats transporting tourists would now undergo detailed inspection to ensure registration compliance. “We will allow entry to only authorised boats for the safety of visitors,” he added.