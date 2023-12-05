Uttara Kannada: A fishing boat carrying 40 fishermen has gone missing in the Arabian Sea, sources said Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Karwar in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

As per the sources, the boat went missing last week coinciding with extreme weather conditions in the Arabian Sea within the jurisdiction of Karnataka.

Registered in Goa and named Christori, the boat is suspected to have faced technical issues with its engine and carried away by forceful winds.

It had departed from Panaji in Goa, and the last GPS signal was recorded near Belikeri in Ankola of Uttara Kannada district, according to the sources.

The network has been disconnected for four days, prompting the coastal guards to launch an operation to locate the missing boat.

Further details are yet to emerge.

IANS