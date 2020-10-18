Bolangir: Police and fire personnel Saturday recovered the bodies of the two sisters, who had jumped into the Tel river under Tushura police limits in Bolangir district October 15.

Their bodies were recovered near river banks in separate districts Saturday. The body of younger sister Anchal Agarwal (21) was recovered from the river banks at Badatenda village under Tarava police limits in Sonepur district.

Later, the body of her elder sister Anmol Agarwal (25) was recovered from Mahanadi river in Janhapanka area of Boudh district. The reason behind the two taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The matter came to the fore after locals of Janhapanka noticed the body floating in the river and immediately informed the police.

A team of fire personnel reached the spot and fished out the body from Kaudiatola river ghat. Janhapanka police outpost in-charge Mamata Hembram also visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The two sisters Anmol and Anchal, both daughters of Ramavatar Agarwal of Gudbhela in Bolanagir district left their house on a scooter informing their parents that they will be visiting Tushura market, October 15. Agarwal is businessman in the area.

The family members informed police when the siblings failed to return home till late night.

Police rushed to the spot and found their scooter and sandals kept on the scooter from Tel river bridge. Later, fire personnel were pressed into service but could not trace the siblings despite their best efforts.

PNN