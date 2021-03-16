Angul: In a shocking incident, bodies of two newborn babies were recovered from Mahidharpur Upara Sahi village under Banarpal police limits in Angul district Tuesday.

According to a source, some villagers first spotted the bodies lying near a road side bush in the village. They immediately alerted the police. Upon reaching the spot, the cops from Banarpal police station seized the bodies and sent those for post-mortem.

Police have launched a probe into the incident, it was learnt. They are examining CCTV footage of the locality for clues.

In Bhadrak district, a disturbing picture had also surfaced Monday. It showed a stray dog roaming around the premises of the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) with a corpse of a newborn baby in its mouth.

The incident shocked everyone. The dog dropped the corpse and fled when it was chased by some persons.

Later, the hospital authorities had claimed that it was the body of a premature girl child. However, the Bhadrak town police are learnt to have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

