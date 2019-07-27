Patna: A 55-year old man was found dead Saturday in front of his house in Bhalughara Sahi of Phulapahadi village that comes under Patana police limits in Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Kade Majhi.

According to police officials, the matter came to the fore after his son Fagu spotted the body in front of the house and informed the village guard. He alleged that his father was beatentodeath byvillage club members for his inability to pay Rs 16,000 that the members demanded.

According to Fagu, his father had sold an ox for Rs 8,000 that had mistakenly walked in to their village from another. The villagers had been demanding Rs 16,000 from him as penalty.

Since his father was unable to fulfill the demand, he was killed by the villagers, he added.

The preliminary investigation is underway by Ghatagaon police. They have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. Ghatagaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) is leading the probe with the help of a scientific team.

