Nuapada: Police recovered the body of a 45-year-old man from a pond at Ratipali village under Tanwat panchayat in Nuapada district Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar Jagat of Sirtol in Ward No. 11 of Nuapada town.

Villagers spotted the body floating in the pond early in the morning and alerted police.

Fire service personnel later retrieved the body.

Jagat, a carpenter by profession, had left home for work Friday but did not return.

His family has alleged that he was murdered.

Police sent the body to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.