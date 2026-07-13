Balangir: A man died at a private hospital Sunday, weeks after he was allegedly hit on the head with a mobile phone by his wife during a domestic dispute, police said.

The deceased was identified as Swapneswar Mishra of Chiminibhati Pada in Balangir.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Swapneswar and his wife had an argument June 21, during which she allegedly struck him on the head with a mobile phone, leaving him seriously injured.

He was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Balangir before being shifted to a private hospital for further treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries Sunday weeks after the incident. In his complaint at Laxmijore Police Station, Swapneswar’s father held his daughter-in-law responsible for his son’s death and sought a thorough investigation.

Police are investigating the case.