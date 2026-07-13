Baripada: Rising fatalities in road accidents in Mayurbhanj district have triggered concern, with the District Road Safety Committee calling for immediate measures to improve road infrastructure and strengthen enforcement.

At a meeting chaired by District Collector Hema Kantha Say Saturday, officials reviewed accident data which showed that 1,045 people died in 1,520 road accidents over the past two-and-a-half years.

The situation has worsened in recent months, with 167 deaths reported in 209 accidents during the last four months alone.

Official figures presented at the meeting showed that 402 people were killed in 598 accidents in 2024, while 439 people died in 647 accidents in 2025.

During the first six months of 2026, 204 people lost their lives in 275 accidents, pushing the fatality rate to more than 74 per cent.

The committee decided to implement road safety guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government.

Discussions focused on improving accident-prone black spots, installing speed-limit and warning signboards, placing blinkers, repairing potholes, removing unauthorised median openings and improving road surfaces.

Officials also proposed barricading a median near Jubilee Petrol Pump, identified as a frequent accident site.

The Collector warned that departmental heads would be held accountable if accidents occurred because of poor road conditions.

He directed agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department, to rectify hazardous stretches without delay.

Police and transport officials said enforcement against speeding, drunken driving, helmet and seat belt violations and mobile phone use while driving had been intensified.

Senior officials from the police, transport, health, highways, fire services and Rural Development departments attended the meeting and stressed the need for greater public awareness and coordinated action to reduce road fatalities.