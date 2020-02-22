Dhenkanal: A body was recovered from an under constructed bridge on Saptasajya-Shankarpur road under Sadar police limits of Dhenkanal district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Prahallad Behera, a resident of Talabarokate village under Govindpur police outpost limits.

The incident came to fore after locals spotted the body near the under constructed bridge and alerted the cops. A two-wheeler was also found near the body.

On being informed, local police officials reached the spot and started an investigation. They also recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. That said, prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder given the presence of several injuries on the body of the deceased, police said. Cops further suggested that the autopsy report would put more light into the exact cause of death.

PNN