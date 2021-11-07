Dhenkanal: The decomposed body of a businessman, who went missing four days ago, was recovered from an abandoned well behind the Government ITI at Borapada area under Sadar police limits in Dhenkanal district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pitabasa Das (40).

According to a source, Pitabasa was a known businessman in Khamar area. He was into brick kiln, sand, stone chips and other construction materials business. The business earned him a few enemies, locals said.

Pitabasa had gone out of his house November 3 evening and never returned. His family members launched a frantic search for him at every possible place, but in vain.

Later, they lodged a missing report at Sadar police station. Registering a case, the police had launched an investigation. They had even detained some suspects and interrogated them.

Some local residents spotted Pitabasa’s body floating in the well today. On being informed, Sadar police station IIC Abhinab Dalua and a forensic team reached the spot. The body was brought out and sent to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Past enmity is alleged to be the reason behind his death. “My brother was murdered,” alleged the deceased’s younger brother Purnachandra Das.

Meanwhile, local police said that the postmortem report will help understand how he died. “Our investigation will proceed on the basis of the report,” an officer of Sadar police station said.

