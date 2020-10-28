Puri: Fire brigade personnel recovered Wednesday the body of a tourist from Jharkhand who had gone missing Tuesday. The youth who was on vacation with his family was having a bath in the sea when he got pulled away by strong currents. The youth identified as Tanishk Binay is the son of Binay Ray incidentally was taking a dip which has recently been marked as the ‘Blue Flag Beach’.

Incidentally during the inauguration of the ‘Blue Flag Beach’ it had been said that adequate number of lifeguards will be present in that area. However, it remains a mystery as to how the youth still got dragged away by the strong currents.

Sources said, Binay and his family had come to Puri on a vacation. They were enjoying their time bathing near Digabareni Square at the ‘Blue Flag Beach’ when Tanishk got dragged away into the sea.

A fire personnel team on being informed reached the spot and launched an operation to trace him out. Finally they managed to recover his body Wednesday.

Notably, this is the first incident of a tourist going missing in the sea since the 870-metre long beach area from Digabareni Square to a reputed hotel here was accorded ‘Blue Flag Beach’ status October 11.

PNN