Bhubaneswar: Body of a man was found floating in Gangua nullah Saturday near Chakeisiani locality under Mancheswar police limits of Bhubaneswar.

A source said that some locals spotted the body in Gangua nullah under mysterious circumstances in the morning and soon informed Mancheswar police about it.

Police reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of fire services personnel. Later, it was sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. Police have also recovered a red-coloured scooter (bearing registration number OD-33 V-8374) from the spot.

Someone might have murdered the man and later dumped his body in the nullah. The other possibility is that the man in inebriated condition might have met with an accident leading to his untimely death, a local speculated.

Mancheswar police have registered a case in this connection and a probe is underway. Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, an official in the station informed.

PNN