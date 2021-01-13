Nayagarh: The body of a six-year-old boy who had been missing since Tuesday evening was recovered from a pond at Kiajhar village under Khandapadda block in Nayagarh district Wednesday.

According to a source, Laxman Lenka is a resident of Kiajhar village. His six-year-old son was last seen playing outside his house Tuesday evening. Thereafter, he went missing.

The family members launched a frantic search for him. However, after all their efforts to trace out their son turned futile, they lodged a missing report with the Khandapada police station.

With the frequent cases of children going missing reported from different parts of the state lately, the police took the case seriously and launched a search. They too failed in their attempts to locate the boy.

A team of fire personnel resumed the operation Wednesday morning. It was when they were searching a pond near Laxman’s house that they found his body. The team then handed it over to the police. The police registered an unnatural death case and have started an investigation.

The villagers suspected that the boy’s feet might have slipped, leading to his drowning in the pond.

PNN