New Delhi: The body of the missing MiG-29 pilot Commander Nishant Singh was found Monday, Indian Navy officials said here. Commander Nishant Singh had gone missing November 26 after his MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed into the Arabian Sea. Rescue teams were able to rescue the other pilot on board.

The Russian-origin twin-seat trainer jet went down off India’s west coast after taking off from the deck of India’s only aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikramaditya’. The November 26 crash was the fourth accident involving the MiG-29K maritime fighter fleet.

Since the crash, the Indian Navy had pressed into service a number of ships and patrol boats to locate the missing pilot. A number of sorties were also launched to locate Commander Singh. The rescued pilot escaped with minor injuries. However, currently he is in medical care.

Details to follow