Bolangir: After fighting with COVID-19 at Bolagir COVID designated hospital for more than a week, a corona warrior breathed his last Wednesday.

However, Health and Family Welfare Department updated the news Thursday.

As per reports, the corona warrior has been identified as Inspector Bijayananda Karkara of Bolangir district.

He worked as the in-charge of the Corona Control Room at Bolangir SP office. Karkar also worked at Bolangir Town Police Station and Titlagarh Police Station.

Karkar had developed fever and flu like symptoms a week ago before testing positive for COVID-19. He was undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital in Bolangir.

Similarly, two corona warriors of Bhubaneswar also succumbed to the virus in the recent past.

Assistant Sub-Inspector in Khandagiri Police Station succumbed to the virus September 13 and Constable Ashish Mahakul perished August 29.

PNN