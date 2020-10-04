Bolangir: Despite tall claims of Odisha government regarding effective management of COVID-19 situation in the state, many patients in Bolangir district have alleged that they have to depend on neighbouring Chhattisgarh for treatment of the deadly disease.

Owing to alleged shortage of ventilators and intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the COVID Hospital and COVID care centres in Bolangir town, patients are moving to Chhattisgarh in critical condition.

“The healthcare facility in the district is incapable to even treat 10 per cent of the critical COVID-19 patients being detected here. Left with no other choice, we are compelled to go to other states and spend exorbitantly,” said Shankarlal Barai, the relative of a COVID-19 infected patient in Bolangir district.

According to Barai, his relative failed to get proper treatment at the lone COVID hospital here and was later shifted to Chhattisgarh for treatment.

Relative of another COVID-19 positive patient in this district Rajendra Patnaik recently had to sell his ancestral land to spend money on his brother’s treatment in Raipur.

“I had to shift my brother to a hospital in Raipur where we are now paying Rs 30,000 per day as hospital charges. I had to sell my land in order to meet the medical expenses,” said Rajendra.

Had there been adequate facilities available in Bolangir district, we would not be facing such issues, he added.

COVID-19 patients from Kantabanji area in Bolangir district are also moving to Raipur for treatment.

“There is no ventilator or oxygen facility here, for which I had to first avail COVID treatment at a hospital in Raipur and later shifted to Vishakhapatnam. I had to spend around Rs 2,00,000 for my treatment,” said Suresh Agarwal, a person from Kantabanji area.

On being contacted, Bolangir collector Chanchal Rana refuted the allegations and said, “All arrangements are being made in the district to tackle the COVID-19 situation. We have added 20 more ICU beds.”

“Around 90 per cent of our available ICU beds are occupied. Those who are moving to Raipur hospitals, it is their prerogative. However, we are providing the best possible arrangement here,” the collector added.

PNN