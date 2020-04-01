Bolangir: Bolangir town police set an example for others by distributing food among the poor and helpless amid the 21-day lockdown in place to battle coronavirus outbreak.

Led by Bolangir SP Sandeep Madkar, the cops went to Khujenpali and provided cooked food to leprosy patients. Thereafter, the officials went to various alleys in the town and distributed fresh cooked food to the needy and displaced persons.

Many of the people in these areas were starving, it was learnt.

These apart, the police personnel have organised community meal for daily wagers as well.

After making announcement from police vehicles, food was given to the poor and needy while maintaining social distance, the cops said.

