Bolangir: A tribal girl from this town has won a national level beauty contest, Miss Tiara Queen of India-2019, a report said.

It is a moment of great pride for Swagatika Kuanr as she not only won the title of Tiara Queen of India but also successfully brought laurels for the state through her title.

Swagatika won the title at a stiff contest at Kite College in Raipur of Chhattisgarh, November 30. She beat over 50 contestants from all over the country in five rounds and won the title. Residents were in for cheers after reports of her victory spread.

Hailing from Shantipada area of Bolangir, she belongs to a modest family. Her father Sudarsan Kuanr works in a Government ITI while her mother Rambhabati is a homemaker.

Swagatika, a student of +3 first-year (Arts) at Binapani College in Dhmubhata near Patngarh says that she always had a passion for fashion and modeling right from her childhood. She would not have succeeded without the unwavering support from her parents.

She had participated in the preliminary round of Tiara Queen of India organised by MS Creations in Bolangir. Here she was not only judged based on her beauty and brains but also on her acting skills.

The win makes her first choice for any web series or advertisements conducted by MS Creations. She has already got offers for two web series and dreams of acting in Hindi films and becoming a top ranking model in the country.

