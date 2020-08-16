Patnagarh: In an unfortunate incident Sunday, a girl has died and four others of her family are under treatment in critical condition after the walls of their house crumbled following heavy rains.

According to reports, in the wee hours of Sunday, the incident happened at Ghunghutipali village of Deulagaon panchayat under Patnagarh block in Bolangir district.

Also read: Youth dies as wall caves in on him

Notably, house, which belongs to Sobhaban Baralendia of the village caved in, while all his family members were sleeping. It was only with the help of neighbours and other villagers that they were rescued from the heap of debris and rushed to Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital for immediate medical attention.

It has been learnt that, Sobhaban’s daughter Deepanjali (19) died on her way to hospital. Other injured family members are known to be his wife Satyabhama (45), sons, Deepak (15) and Dirjyu (10).

On being informed, Patnagarh Sub-Collector Somanath Pradhan reached the hospital to enquire about their health condition, assuring them of all possible government assistance.

On the other hand, the deceased’s father, mother and two brothers have been shifted to Santha Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital Bolangir, as their condition worsened.

In the meanwhile, Patnagarh tehsildar Pushpanjali Panda and local police station in-charge K Priyanka have surveyed the house while the tehsildar has prepared an assessment report of the damage to the house for providing compensation as per government norms.

PNN