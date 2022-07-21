Mumbai: Boman Irani’s digital debut series ‘Masoom’ by Reliance Entertainment’s Dreamers & Doers Co. has been one of the top 10 most watched shows in India (January-June 2022). According to a recent Ormax Report, it has been seen by 16.4 million viewers.

For the first two weeks after its premiere, the show ranked first across all platforms. It has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Viewers have praised the debutant in the OTT space, Boman, as well as Samara Tijori’s maiden performance. The chemistry Boman developed with his reel-life daughter (Samara) was particularly lauded.

Boman said: “I believe in change and I think that change is the only thing that keeps me going, energised and happy. We don’t know where or how it will go. Our focus is that our character and work should reach as many people as possible and it should be loved by all.

“Having said that, I am excited for ‘Masoom’ because it was my first web series, which allows for more screen time. You can see the full-fledged journey of a character.”

The actor added: “The love that has come by for ‘Masoom’ is overwhelming. A lion’s share of the credit for the series’ success belongs to the writer Satyam Tripathy, director Mihir Desai, the showrunner Gurmeet Singh, the producer Namit Sharma and the great team that we had, including my co-actors Samara Tijori, Upasana Singh, Veer Rajwant Singh, Manjari Phadnis and Sarika Singh. We were on the same page of creativity; that’s how everything aligned and a series like this happened!”

Thrilled by the success of ‘Masoom’, Gurmeet Singh said ‘Masoom’ is a truly special show.

“The unique portrayal of secrets, intricacies and complexities in Indian families has made this show relatable to the audience,” Singh said. “It was a memorable experience to make this show with a veteran like Boman Sir and the wonderful cast and crew. I’m elated by all the love the show has been getting from critics and the audience.”

Namit Sharma, CEO, Dreamers & Doers Co., said: “We are delighted at the audience response to ‘Masoom’. As the first series out of our new studio, it’s been a dream debut. The love we’ve received for ‘Masoom’ will encourage us to do better work in the future.”

