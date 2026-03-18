Bhubaneswar: The regional passport office in Bhubaneswar received a bomb threat via email Wednesday, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said.

According to police, passport officials received an email warning that a bomb had been planted on the premises.

Acting swiftly, police launched a thorough search of the office, deploying a dog squad and a bomb disposal team, ACP Bhubaneswar (Zone-5) Biswaranjan Senapati told PTI.

The dog squad and the bomb disposal team sanitised the entire premises. The threat turned out to be a hoax, the ACP said.