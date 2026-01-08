Cuttack: Panic gripped several parts of Odisha Thursday morning after bomb threats were received via email targeting courts in Sambalpur, Cuttack and Deogarh.

Following the threat to the Sambalpur court, police were immediately alerted. Security was tightened in the court, with anti-bomb squad personnel deployed at the site. Intensive searches are being carried out using metal detectors and sniffer dogs. As a precautionary measure, the court premises have been sealed.

Similarly, bomb threat emails were received at the Cuttack District Judge’s Court and the Orissa High Court. Both premises were evacuated, and thorough search operations were launched to ensure public safety.

In Deogarh, an email claimed that three RDX explosives had been planted inside the district court premises. Security agencies issued high alerts in the area and intensified surveillance and checking.

Police officials said investigations are underway to identify the sender of the threatening emails. No suspicious objects have been recovered so far. Authorities have urged people to remain calm while security teams continue their operations.