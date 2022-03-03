Kamakhyanagar: Miscreants late Wednesday night hurled bombs at a house over sorcery practice and black magic at Mahulapala village of Kamakhyanagar locality in Dhenkanal district.

Meanwhile, local police detained two persons in this connection. Their identity hasn’t been revealed yet.

According to sources, a man identified as Rabi Narayan Penthei approached a local sorcerer Balunkeswar Dehuri to allegedly perform sorcery and black magic to his neighbour.

Things took an ugly turn after Rabi’s neighbour came to know of his evil intention. A quarrel had erupted between the families of Rabi and his neighbour earlier in the evening over the issue.

Later, Rabi’s neighbor Wednesday night hurled as many as four bombs at the sorcerer Balunkeshwar’s house and fled from the spot.

A portion of Balunkeswar’s house including the main gate has been damaged in the bombing.

Acting on the FIR of Balunkeswar, police initiated a probe into the incident and detained two persons for interrogation.

A detailed investigation is still underway, an official informed.

PNN