Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards fostering seamless and sustainable urban mobility, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department has initiated preparations for the launch of ‘Odisha Yatri’, a transformative mobility app. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Moving Tech, and Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) in this regard recently. The landmark initiative aligns with the state’s broader vision of ‘Vikshit Odisha’, aiming at the social upliftment of drivers and enhancement of customer experience. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The initiative is aimed at democratising digital commerce by establishing an interoperable open network and enabling digital transactions in goods and services. This integrated mobility platform will also empower drivers while providing a seamless and convenient travel experience for passengers across the state. A preparatory meeting was held recently under the chairmanship of principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhee outlining the strategic roadmap for the successful implementation of the plan. ‘Odisha Yatri’, based on the principles of transparency and community-driven innovation, is set to revolutionise urban transport with extended last-mile connectivity. Powered by an open network for digital commerce, it will operate on a subscription model for drivers, thereby ensuring 100 per cent of their ride earnings. Through forward-looking policies that prioritise sustainable development, ‘Odisha Yatri’ will enhance the livelihoods of thousands of drivers while offering citizens affordable, eco-friendly transport solutions. One of the primary objectives of the app is to create a balanced ecosystem where “drivers can earn more while customers pay less”. ‘Odisha Yatri’ will operate on a ‘Zero Commission Model’, eliminating middlemen. This structure guarantees direct payment to drivers, enhancing transparency and significantly increasing earnings for them.

For customers, the platform is to offer affordable pricing, providing fair and transparent rates. ‘Odisha Yatri’ is expected to promote integrated mobility by uniting various transportation options on a single, user-friendly platform. Safety is also a top priority as the initiative collaborates with local police and transport departments. The mobile app will introduce services such as non-AC and AC mini cabs, sedans, XL cabs, and will soon expand to offer intercity rides, rentals, and scheduled services. The app will also accommodate special needs like disability-friendly vehicles, petfriendly trips, and extra luggage, making it inclusive for all. Drivers can join ‘Odisha Yatri’ platform at no cost after completing a simple verification process.

Over 4,000 drivers have already signed up. Going forward, ‘Odisha Yatri’ would facilitate the onboarding of all the ticketing facilities to promote tourism and increase footfall in the iconic sites including state museum. The platform is expected to help the dignitaries visiting Odisha during “Prabasi Bharatiya Divas” to be held in January. Among others, Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur and senior officers from H&UD and Commerce and Transport departments were present during the meeting.