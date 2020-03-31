Barbil: In a bid to effectively control the spread of COVID-19 virus, the central government has instructed all the state governments to seal their interstate borders to prevent unnecessary movement of people and vehicles.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the instruction, Badajamada police from Jharkhand entered into Nalada area under Barbil municipality in Keonjhar district and pitched a tent for its forces in the area.

After getting information about the police tent by Jharkhand cops, Keonjhar district administration swung into action and asked the police personnel of the neighbouring state to remove their tent.

Jharkhand cops, meanwhile, claimed that they were not able to correctly identify the border since Odisha police never patrolled that area. Besides, the welcome gate of Keonjhar district, which is situated far from the border adds to confusion, they said.

Important to mention here that while Jharkhand police has sealed the border, Keonjhar district administration is yet to take any steps in this regard.

PNN