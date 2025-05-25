Kolkata: A Border Security Force (BSF) unit deployed at a remote village along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal has launched a maiden incense manufacturing programme to provide gainful employment for local women, promoting women empowerment in the region, officials said.

The project, ‘Baibhav Samruddhi Seema Sugandh Agarbatti’ (glory and prosperity border fragrance incense sticks), was unveiled in the Hudapara village of Nadia district May 22.

The 32nd BSF battalion has engaged a Kolkata-based expert to impart training to women in the village and is helping them source raw material and prepare the final product, a senior BSF officer said.

More than 400 packets were sold on the inaugural day. The customers included local villagers and personnel of various BSF camps located in the area, he said.

Each packet costs ₹25 and contains 40 incense sticks.

Officials said the women reinvest the profit into purchasing raw materials, and the cycle is expected to continue as a sustainable venture. The initiative aims to ensure women empowerment through economic self-reliance and skill development.

“The aim is to meaningfully engage the border population and ensure a sustainable source of income for the local women,” Commanding Officer of the battalion Sujeet Kumar told PTI.

Another officer said the indigenous incense manufacturing project is aimed at not only facilitating financial inclusion of the locals but also curbing cross-border crimes by engaging them in sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Also read: Viral video: Armed gang tries to rob store, instantly regrets it

Before initiating the project, a BSF team visited villages in the area to invite women interested in learning the craft of incense stick making and earning from the skill.

The response was enthusiastic, and that is how the venture came to life, the officer said.

The border guarding forces undertake such initiatives as part of their ‘civic action work’ charter to create goodwill with the local population and engage them as the eyes and ears of the forces to ensure security. The project is seen as a meaningful step towards women empowerment in border villages.

PNN & Agencies