Bhograi: After four years of relative silence, neighbouring West Bengal has once again launched efforts to encroach territory along Odisha’s border in Balasore district, sources said Monday.

The matter came to the fore after revenue officials of Ramnagar block and Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority from West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, suddenly intruded into Sahabajipur village in Bhograi block Friday. They allegedly conducted an unauthorised land survey and installed concrete marker poles to demarcate the boundary.

However, local villagers strongly resisted the move, forcing the West Bengal government officials to retreat and remove the markers.

Sources indicate that the West Bengal administration and political leaders are strategically planning to assert control over disputed areas near Digha. This situation mirrors the ongoing territorial conflict between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over the Kotia region under Pottangi block in Koraput district.

Similarly, the border dispute of the state with West Bengal is worsening day by day. The over four decades old border dispute continues to affect nearly 82 villages in Balasore’s Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks, with no permanent resolution in sight. West Bengal has been systematically and tactfully encroaching on border villages, and has reportedly taken Shankhamedi village already under its control.

Meanwhile, local Odia residents have repeatedly resisted encroachment attempts into Udayapur and Sahabajipur villages, standing firm against the high-handed tactics of West Bengal administration and political leaders. The local residents have foiled every attempt of West Bengal government and political leaders’ encroachment drive on Odisha land so far.

However, if the Odisha government does not intervene, it is not known how long they will successfully resist the tactics of the neighbouring state.

Bhograi MLA Gautam Buddha Das took the issue of West Bengal’s revenue and administrative encroachment into Sahabajipur village seriously. He, along with Tehsildar Surya Nayak, Block Development Officer (BDO) Prashant Maharana, Block Chairman Prabir Kumar Giri, local Sarpanch Arun Kumar Giri, senior leaders Tapan Kumar Panda and Ganapati Giri, and the Talsari Marine Police, visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Later, a crucial meeting was held at the Sahabajipur Gram Panchayat to discuss the border dispute. Under the MLA’s leadership, a delegation will meet the District Collector and the Chief Minister to inform them about the development by submitting an urgent memorandum.

Das asserted that Sahabajipur village belongs to Odisha and will remain a part of the state. As part of immediate measures, the MLA directed that concrete pillars be installed within seven days to secure the village’s borders. He also urged the residents to act as vigilant sentinels in safeguarding the boundary.

