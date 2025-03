Jajpur: The police Monday arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband and burying his body in the backyard of their house in Jajpur district, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Dumari Munda of Dubikhal village, surrendered at the Sukinda police station, confessing that she had hit him with a wooden plank leading to his death, February 27 night.

Dumari had married Babuli Munda (36), a native of Balasore district, about seven years back. The couple was staying at Dumari’s parental house in Dubikhal village after marriage. The couple used to fight over domestic issues regularly, the officer said.

While Dumari’s parents had gone to the local market Thursday evening, they quarrelled over some matter and Babuli allegedly assaulted his wife. Enraged, Dumari attacked him with a wooden plank, leading to his death, police said.

When her parents returned, she narrated the incident to them. Babuli’s body was then buried behind their house. However, other villagers came to know about the killing Sunday night and asked Dumari’s family to report it to the police.

Following their advice, Dumari surrendered before the police. Following Dumari’s surrender, Sukinda police registered a case and launched a thorough investigation. Police exhumed the body from the back of their house and sent it for post-mortem examination Monday.

“We have arrested the accused and are investigating the case to get more details about the circumstances leading to the incident,” said Sukinda police station IIC Bilwamanagal Sethy.

“The accused has confessed that she killed her husband alone. She claimed that she was fed up with her husband’s drinking habit. He would come home drunk and beat her up frequently,” he said.

A court remanded Dumari to judicial custody for 14 days.

