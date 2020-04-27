London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work Monday after recovering from coronavirus. Johnson declared that the tide is being turned on the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged the public to contain their impatience against the lockdown.

Boris Johnson optimistic

“We are beginning to turn the tide. There are real signs we are passing through the peak,” said Johnson while addressing the nation. He delivered the address standing on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

“I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming to the end of the first phase of this conflict,” Johnson said. He promised ‘maximum transparency’ on the decisions to be taken as the UK enters phase two of the COVID-19 fightback. The fightback will involve ‘firing up the economic engines’ of the economy gradually.

The UK prime minister is chairing a regular special Cabinet meeting Monday. He is back in charge at the government’s helm in these tough times. The pandemic coronavirus has claimed 20,732 lives in the UK.

Johnson, 55, had been recuperating from his intensive care treatment at a hospital here. He returned Sunday evening to 10 Downing Street from his prime ministerial countryside retreat at Chequers, where he had been based since his discharge from St Thomas’ Hospital April 12.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has been deputising for the UK prime minister as the First Secretary of State. He described his boss’ return as a ‘boost for the government and a boost for the country’. “He’s (Johnson) is raring to go,” Raab said.

Opposition’s views

Johnson resumes work amid growing pressure from within his own Conservative Party to start and ease the lockdown. The opposition parties also want the British government to come up with a proper exit plan from the lockdown.

“If there is a question over whether something is necessary or not, I think we should err on the side of openness. We should try to make sure that more people can get on with their lives. More people can also return to their jobs,” said Sir Graham Brady. He is the chair of the Tory party’s influential backbench ‘1922 Committee’.

Opposition Labour Party’s shadow cabinet minister Rachel Reeves said the UK should ‘potentially’ be following the example of other European countries. These include countries like Belgium, Germany and Denmark. They have already signalled partial re-opening of some businesses and schools. “We want to work with the government in bringing forward a plan and getting it right,” she said.

Quarantine plan for passengers

Officials have also worked out a plan once international travel reopens in the UK. Passengers arriving at the UK sea and airports will be quarantined for 14 days. These are the second phase of the measures, which must be reviewed by law May 7.

Johnson has meanwhile kept in contact with his ministers and officials and. He also conducted his weekly audience by telephone with Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Agencies