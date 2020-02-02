Aradi: The condition of a woman turned critical after she underwent tubectomy at Chandbali community health centre (CHC) in Bhadrak.

Mamata Palai of Dohora Patana village was admitted to the CHC December 27, 2019. A doctor conducted tubectomy, but her food pipe was allegedly punctured in the process.

Two days later, she experienced excruciating pain and her belly distended.

Mamata was admitted to the district headquarters hospital where doctors detected that her food pipe got punctured and pus had accumulated inside.

After five days of treatment at the district headquarters hospital, Mamata was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But there was no improvement in her condition.

Her family members were too poor to afford the cost of treatment. Mamata was brought back home where she has been in a miserable condition.

Her family members have sold their landed property and borrowed money for Mamata’s treatment. So far, they have spent over Rs 3 lakh for her treatment.

Meanwhile, the distressed family members have sought help from sarpanch Srikant Nayak and MLA Byomkesh Ray.

The woman has two minor children. Locals have urged the government to extend help to the family and bear her treatment expenses.