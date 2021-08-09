Bhubaneswar: Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain have become household names in India by their medal-winning feats at the Tokyo Olympics. However, there is every possibility that these may be the last Olympic medals for both. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is contemplating a move to drop both weightlifting and boxing from the list of events for the Paris Games. If the move finally comes through, then not only Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain will suffer, a similar fate will befall all other Indian boxers and weightlifters.

But then why is the IOC contemplating such a move. Sources said the IOC is unhappy at the way the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is plagued by controversies. Also the rift within various factions of world boxing has been a source of concern for the IOC. It is for these reasons the IOC is contemplating to omit both events from the Paris Games.

The IOC is also keen to have associations that have a clean image. For long, both weightlifting and boxing have been plagued by various controversies including large-scale doping. Against such a backdrop, the IOC may take the step of excluding both the disciplines from the Paris Olympics.

The IOC has made its intentions clear by including games like Karate, Skate Boarding and Rock Climbing disciplines in the Tokyo Olympics. So it has given enough indication that it may take the extreme steps of excluding both boxing and weightlifting in the near future.

If that happens, it will certainly be bad luck for both Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain. Both have shown that there is still fire in them for more Olympic medals. However, under the present circumstances, they will have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best.