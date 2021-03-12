Mumbai: The much-hyped horror-comedy Roohi managed the first-day collection of Rs. 3.06 crore (net), upon releasing on the festive holiday of Maha Shivratri Thursday.

The Hardik Mehta directorial starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor is the first major big screen release from Hindi film industry after theatres reopened amid the global Covid pandemic.

Priyanka Chaudhary, CFO, Jio Studios said: “We are so delighted that audiences all over India are responding with so much love and positivity. This is a big milestone for the film industry and Jio Studios is proud to be a change-maker.”

The film co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has opened to mixed critical response.