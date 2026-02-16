Khallikote: A Class 10 student of Sri Aurobindo Purnanga Siksha Kendra died after reportedly collapsing during a morning walk Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mihir Pradhan, a hostel inmate of the school who was scheduled to appear for his HSC examinations in the coming days.

According to sources, students staying in the hostel routinely go for morning walks on holidays.

As Sunday was a holiday, 84 students had gone for the walk.

While returning, Mihir suddenly collapsed. A teacher accompanying the group tried to resuscitate him, but he did not respond.

He was immediately rushed in an auto-rickshaw to the Khallikote Community Health Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead.

On being informed, Khallikote IIC Ramesh Kumar Pradhan, Bhejiput police outpost officer-in-charge (OIC) Debashish Mishra, local MLA Purna Chandra Sethi and tehsildar D Maleswar Patra reached the hospital and pacified the aggrieved family members.