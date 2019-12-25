Purushottampur: A class IX student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope at his residence in Prushottampur village of Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Nayak, 14.

A report said he was studying at Vheda Sahojog High School.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that Dipankar had been reprimanded by his mother Monday for his addiction to his smartphone for which he was neglecting his studies. He was told to put his phone aside. He was later found hanging in his house.

The parents immediately took him to Basudevpur Community Health Centre, but the doctor declared Dipankar dead.

Nayakanidihi Police lodged a case of unnatural death and a probe is underway.

Reports of suicides or deaths due to online games and mobile addiction are on the rise in the state in the recent months.

PNN