Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday said the Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in the state will get two litres of kerosene per month instead of 2.5 litres under the public distribution system (PDS) from August.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said this while replying to a question in the Assembly.

Swain said the reduced kerosene quota will be implemented from the month of August.

Justifying the state’s action of reducing the kerosene to be supplied to BPL families, the minister said the Centre used to provide 20,700 kilolitres of kerosene per month till July but from August the supply will be reduced to 16,384 kilolitres.

Taking into consideration the reduction in kerosene to be supplied by the Centre, each family should get 1.89 litres but still the state government has decided to distribute 2 litre, he said.

The minister said the kerosene is only given under PDS to the families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

He said all the district collectors have been asked to place demands for additional kerosene to be given to families not covered under the NFSA.